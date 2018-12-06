You reap what you sow, Farm Bureau

In Kentucky, we like to grow our own. Knox County Farm Bureau Federation proved itself no different at the state annual meeting in Louisville this weekend. The local business has been planting seeds of success through community partnerships and outreach initiatives that protect and promote farming in Knox County for 50 years, “like the Ag Field Day,” said Cloyce Hinkle, Knox County Farm Bureau Federation President; and He came home with a bumper crop of awards to show for it.

Knox Countians had plenty to be proud of at the two day event. Hinkle was called to the stage two times to accept the Federation’s awards in Safety and Membership; and Judith Hinkle took to the stage to accept recognition in Women’s Committee leadership. If that isn’t enough, local vocalist Tawney Nelson demonstrated why she was invited to perform, “You Say,” after competing on local and regional levels.

You must be logged in to view this content.